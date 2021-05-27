Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,730 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up 2.4% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $10,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $2,498,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,330,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,050,000 shares of company stock worth $2,713,368,900. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.55.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $116.07. The stock had a trading volume of 63,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,555,704. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.07 and a 200 day moving average of $115.63. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.15 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.12, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.