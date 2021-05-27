Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 100.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 773,454 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 387,276 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.08% of Huntington Bancshares worth $12,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 3.3% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 20,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. TCF National Bank increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 6.1% during the first quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 13,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 7.4% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 149,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBAN opened at $15.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.44. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $16.91. The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.35.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 25.18%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Huntington Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HBAN. Barclays increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.85.

In other news, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 27,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $428,947.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 285,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,639.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 6,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $96,861.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 212,853 shares in the company, valued at $3,311,992.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,404 shares of company stock worth $549,136. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

