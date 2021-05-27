HyperDAO Price Tops $0.0123 on Major Exchanges (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 27th. One HyperDAO coin can now be bought for $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HyperDAO has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. HyperDAO has a total market capitalization of $5.74 million and approximately $158,601.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00085309 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005423 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00019927 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $384.42 or 0.00982610 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,811.73 or 0.09742986 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.21 or 0.00092562 BTC.

HyperDAO Profile

HyperDAO is a coin. It launched on November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 468,180,376 coins. The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com . The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao . HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

HyperDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

