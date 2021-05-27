IAA Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:IAA)

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 3,400 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,300% compared to the typical volume of 100 put options.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IAA by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of IAA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of IAA by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of IAA by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IAA by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

Get IAA alerts:

IAA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.90.

Shares of IAA stock opened at $57.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.34 and a 200 day moving average of $60.09. IAA has a 12 month low of $36.76 and a 12 month high of $66.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. IAA had a return on equity of 669.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $423.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IAA will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IAA

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.