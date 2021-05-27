Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Shares Up 5.3%

Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA)’s stock price traded up 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.93 and last traded at $20.60. 1,541 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 252,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.57.

IKNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ikena Oncology in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ikena Oncology in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Ikena Oncology in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.19.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($2.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($1.78). As a group, analysts forecast that Ikena Oncology, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,999,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in Ikena Oncology during the first quarter worth $11,861,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ikena Oncology during the first quarter worth $11,300,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Ikena Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $389,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology in the 1st quarter worth $45,190,000.

About Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA)

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

