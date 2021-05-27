Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 342,300 shares, a growth of 557.0% from the April 29th total of 52,100 shares. Currently, 8.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In related news, Director Joseph Patrick Daly purchased 4,473 shares of Image Sensing Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.76 per share, for a total transaction of $30,237.48. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 101,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,666.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 6,173 shares of company stock valued at $41,643 over the last ninety days. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Image Sensing Systems by 1,106.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,997 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Image Sensing Systems by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 32,097 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Image Sensing Systems by 36.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,155 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 9,872 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Image Sensing Systems by 34.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 15,276 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Image Sensing Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 14.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Image Sensing Systems stock opened at $8.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.67 million, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average of $4.97. Image Sensing Systems has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $11.58.

Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Image Sensing Systems had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $2.98 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%.

About Image Sensing Systems

Image Sensing Systems, Inc develops and markets video and radar processing products for the intelligent transportation systems industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Intersection and Highway. It offers various vehicle and traffic detection products, including Autoscope video systems and RTMS radar systems that convert sensory input collected by video and radar modules into vehicle detection and traffic data used to operate, monitor, and enhance the efficiency of roadway infrastructure.

