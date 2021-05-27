IMI (LON:IMI) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,680.00

IMI plc (LON:IMI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,680 ($21.95) and last traded at GBX 1,675 ($21.88), with a volume of 393620 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,652 ($21.58).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IMI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 1,260 ($16.46) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,465 ($19.14) price target on shares of IMI in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 1,260 ($16.46) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 1,480 ($19.34) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,283.46 ($16.77).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,528.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,311.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.56 billion and a PE ratio of 26.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a GBX 15 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. IMI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.54%.

In other IMI news, insider Ajai Puri acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,319 ($17.23) per share, for a total transaction of £39,570 ($51,698.46). Also, insider Roy Twite sold 25,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,318 ($17.22), for a total transaction of £342,139.62 ($447,007.60). Insiders purchased 3,030 shares of company stock valued at $4,000,002 in the last 90 days.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

