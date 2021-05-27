IMI (LON:IMI) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,680.00

IMI plc (LON:IMI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,680 ($21.95) and last traded at GBX 1,675 ($21.88), with a volume of 393620 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,652 ($21.58).

IMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,485 ($19.40) price target on shares of IMI in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,465 ($19.14) price target on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 1,260 ($16.46) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 1,480 ($19.34) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,283.46 ($16.77).

The company has a market cap of £4.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,528.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,311.30.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 1.12%. IMI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.54%.

In related news, insider Roy Twite sold 25,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,318 ($17.22), for a total transaction of £342,139.62 ($447,007.60). Also, insider Ajai Puri purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,319 ($17.23) per share, for a total transaction of £39,570 ($51,698.46). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,030 shares of company stock worth $4,000,002.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

