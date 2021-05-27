Immunocore (IMCR) vs. Its Competitors Head to Head Analysis

Immunocore (NASDAQ: IMCR) is one of 196 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Immunocore to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Immunocore and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunocore 0 1 2 0 2.67 Immunocore Competitors 1109 4408 9723 185 2.58

Immunocore currently has a consensus target price of $54.33, suggesting a potential upside of 40.03%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 40.32%. Given Immunocore’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Immunocore has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.9% of Immunocore shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.4% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.5% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Immunocore and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Immunocore $38.67 million -$95.14 million -10.84 Immunocore Competitors $606.09 million $28.84 million 21.11

Immunocore’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Immunocore. Immunocore is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Immunocore and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunocore N/A N/A N/A Immunocore Competitors -22,823.24% -121.69% -32.45%

Summary

Immunocore rivals beat Immunocore on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About Immunocore

Immunocore Holdings plc, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase 3 clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase 1/2 dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung, gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase 1/2 dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, SCLC, endometrial, ovarian, and breast cancers; and GSK01 that is in a Phase I clinical trial. In addition, the company's programs for infectious diseases include IMC-I109V, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with chronic hepatitis B virus; and IMC-M113V, an ImmTAV product candidate targeting a HIV gag antigen that is in pre-clinical development stage. Further, it develops product candidates to provide precision targeted immunosuppression for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

