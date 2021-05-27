Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,686.00

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,686 ($22.03) and last traded at GBX 1,674 ($21.87), with a volume of 1580500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,659.50 ($21.68).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,466 ($19.15) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Imperial Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,857.67 ($24.27).

The firm has a market cap of £15.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,559.83 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,505.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 223.85, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 21.06 ($0.28) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.63%.

In related news, insider Oliver Tant sold 5,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,366 ($17.85), for a total transaction of £72,138.46 ($94,249.36).

Imperial Brands Company Profile (LON:IMB)

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

