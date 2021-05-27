Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $40.10

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$40.10 and last traded at C$40.06, with a volume of 774451 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$39.48.

Several research firms recently commented on IMO. TD Securities boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$33.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Tudor Pickering upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$37.75 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$35.28.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$35.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$28.53. The firm has a market cap of C$29.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -50.26%.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO)

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

