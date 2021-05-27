Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research restated a neutral rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.94.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE:IRT opened at $16.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.94. Independence Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $17.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.50.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 7.54%. On average, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRT. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.