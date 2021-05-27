Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Posted by on May 27th, 2021

Analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) will announce $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the highest is $1.17. Independent Bank posted earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full-year earnings of $4.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $4.91. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $120.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.38 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 8.06%.

INDB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Independent Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

In other news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $83,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Independent Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Independent Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Independent Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INDB traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.96. The stock had a trading volume of 8,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,918. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.02 and a 200-day moving average of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.99. Independent Bank has a 12-month low of $49.25 and a 12-month high of $99.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.46%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independent Bank (INDB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB)

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.