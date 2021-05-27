Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) will announce $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the highest is $1.17. Independent Bank posted earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full-year earnings of $4.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $4.91. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $120.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.38 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 8.06%.

INDB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Independent Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

In other news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $83,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Independent Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Independent Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Independent Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INDB traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.96. The stock had a trading volume of 8,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,918. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.02 and a 200-day moving average of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.99. Independent Bank has a 12-month low of $49.25 and a 12-month high of $99.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.46%.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

