Infrastructure Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:IFAM) Short Interest Down 77.8% in May

Infrastructure Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:IFAM) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 77.8% from the April 29th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS IFAM remained flat at $$0.02 during trading hours on Thursday. 2,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,829. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02. Infrastructure Materials has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.14.
Infrastructure Materials Company Profile
