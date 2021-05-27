Infrastructure Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:IFAM) Short Interest Down 77.8% in May

Infrastructure Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:IFAM) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 77.8% from the April 29th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS IFAM remained flat at $$0.02 during trading hours on Thursday. 2,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,829. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02. Infrastructure Materials has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.14.

Get Infrastructure Materials alerts:

Infrastructure Materials Company Profile

Infrastructure Materials Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for limestone and precious metals. The company holds 2 limestone projects comprising 68 mineral claims covering approximately 1,405 acres on land owned or controlled by the United States Department of Interior Bureau of Land Management (BLM) located in Nevada; and 50% mineral rights on 680 acres, as well as 25% of the mineral rights on 160 acres.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Infrastructure Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastructure Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.