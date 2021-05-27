Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NGVT shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ingevity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Ingevity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 5,178 shares of Ingevity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total transaction of $444,065.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,617,052.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 453.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity in the first quarter valued at $200,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ingevity stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,061. Ingevity has a 52-week low of $46.50 and a 52-week high of $89.55. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.05 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 33.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingevity will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

