Insider Buying: Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) Director Buys $77,403.17 in Stock

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) Director Frederic A. Escherich acquired 4,927 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.71 per share, with a total value of $77,403.17. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,367.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:PEO opened at $15.79 on Thursday. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $9.04 and a one year high of $16.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 12,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL increased its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 582,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,565,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 54,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the period. 25.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adams Natural Resources Fund

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

