Insider Buying: Benjamin Hornigold Limited (ASX:BHD) Insider Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

Benjamin Hornigold Limited (ASX:BHD) insider Michael Glennon bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.30 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,750.00 ($10,535.71).

Michael Glennon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 27th, Michael Glennon bought 1,513,150 shares of Benjamin Hornigold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.30 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of A$459,997.60 ($328,569.71).

On Wednesday, April 21st, Michael Glennon bought 103,250 shares of Benjamin Hornigold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.28 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of A$28,393.75 ($20,281.25).

About Benjamin Hornigold

Benjamin Hornigold Limited operates as an investment company in Australia. It provides investors with an exposure to investment portfolio, which is invested in a small number of investments in undervalued assets that provide growth opportunities with the aim of achieving above average returns over the medium to long term.

