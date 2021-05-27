Insider Buying: CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) COO Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stock

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) COO Robert Wesley Price acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $38,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 484,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,485.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CCLP traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $1.78. 256,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,915. CSI Compressco LP has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.49.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). CSI Compressco had a negative net margin of 23.90% and a negative return on equity of 1,010.68%. The company had revenue of $65.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.92 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that CSI Compressco LP will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCLP. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CSI Compressco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in CSI Compressco by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,744,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 33,320 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CSI Compressco during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CSI Compressco by 6.0% in the first quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 223,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 12,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in CSI Compressco in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 18.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSI Compressco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

About CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services for natural gas and oil production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage companies in the United States, Mexico, Canada, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers GasJack and VJack electric powered low-horsepower compressor packages to provide production enhancement services for dry gas wells, liquid-loaded gas wells, and backside auto injection systems.

