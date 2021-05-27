Insider Buying: PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) Insider Buys £124.11 in Stock

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) insider Nick Wiles acquired 21 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 591 ($7.72) per share, for a total transaction of £124.11 ($162.15).

Nick Wiles also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PayPoint alerts:

On Thursday, April 22nd, Nick Wiles bought 21 shares of PayPoint stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 615 ($8.04) per share, for a total transaction of £129.15 ($168.74).

LON:PAY opened at GBX 589 ($7.70) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £404.39 million and a P/E ratio of 9.56. PayPoint plc has a 1 year low of GBX 483 ($6.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 790 ($10.32). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 602.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 606.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.78, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on PayPoint from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 825 ($10.78) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

About PayPoint

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Romania. It offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for PayPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.