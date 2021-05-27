Insider Buying: Trainline Plc (LON:TRN) Insider Buys 18,684 Shares of Stock

Trainline Plc (LON:TRN) insider Brian McBride purchased 18,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 268 ($3.50) per share, with a total value of £50,073.12 ($65,420.85).

Shares of LON:TRN opened at GBX 273.20 ($3.57) on Thursday. Trainline Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 250.26 ($3.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 541.50 ($7.07). The stock has a market cap of £1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 437.07 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 452.31.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TRN shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) price target on shares of Trainline in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Trainline from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 510 ($6.66) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.79) price target on shares of Trainline in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Trainline from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Trainline from GBX 519 ($6.78) to GBX 511 ($6.68) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trainline currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 470.20 ($6.14).

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK T4B, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

