Insider Buying: Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT) CEO Purchases 7,041 Shares of Stock

Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT) CEO John A. Roberts acquired 7,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.55 per share, with a total value of $24,995.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,019.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ VYNT traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $3.54. The company had a trading volume of 316,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,988. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.56 and its 200-day moving average is $4.12. Vyant Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $17.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vyant Bio during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Vyant Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new position in Vyant Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vyant Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vyant Bio by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 49,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Vyant Bio, Inc operates as a biotechnology drug discovery company. The company, through its subsidiary, StemoniX, develops and manufactures at-scale human induced pluripotent stem (iPS) cell-derived neural and cardiac screening platforms for drug discovery and development. StemoniX, through collaborations with drug discovery organizations, tests compounds in-house, creates cell-based disease models, and operationalizes custom human iPSC-derived disease models for high-throughput screening.

