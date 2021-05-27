Insider Selling: 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) CEO Sells $571,021.50 in Stock

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $571,021.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,953,430.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock opened at $31.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $39.61.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $474.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FLWS. DA Davidson raised 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 4,353.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 2,667.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the first quarter valued at $199,000. 44.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

