Insider Selling: 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) CEO Sells $571,021.50 in Stock

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $571,021.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,953,430.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock opened at $31.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $39.61.
1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $474.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 4,353.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 2,667.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the first quarter valued at $199,000. 44.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile
1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.
