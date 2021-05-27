Insider Selling: Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Director Sells 2,350,000 Shares of Stock

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $87,443,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,719,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,905,339.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ATUS traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.18. 4,026,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,079,675. Altice USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.97 and a twelve month high of $38.30. The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.80.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. Altice USA had a net margin of 7.17% and a negative return on equity of 528.76%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Altice USA’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ATUS shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Altice USA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. FIX cut Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Altice USA from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Altice USA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.47.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Altice USA by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.