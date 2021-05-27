Insider Selling: ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Director Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Director Steven Spinner sold 12,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total transaction of $921,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,774,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ARCB opened at $76.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.21. ArcBest Co. has a 12-month low of $21.77 and a 12-month high of $93.96.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.42. ArcBest had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $829.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.91%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in ArcBest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ArcBest by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen increased their price target on ArcBest from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Vertical Research started coverage on ArcBest in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.92.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

