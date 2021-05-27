Insider Selling: aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Director Sells $10,850.00 in Stock

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Director John K. Clarke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $10,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,492 shares in the company, valued at $32,515.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of aTyr Pharma stock opened at $4.28 on Thursday. aTyr Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.93 and a 12 month high of $8.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.30.
aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.17). aTyr Pharma had a negative net margin of 155.18% and a negative return on equity of 67.48%. On average, analysts expect that aTyr Pharma, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in aTyr Pharma by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 842,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 89,908 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $1,552,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 236.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 45,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.89% of the company’s stock.
About aTyr Pharma
aTyr Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead clinical product candidate is ATYR1923, a selective modulator of NRP2 for the treatment of patients with severe inflammatory lung diseases, including interstitial lung diseases (ILDs) and severe respiratory complications caused by COVID-19.
