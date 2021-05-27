Insider Selling: aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Director Sells $10,850.00 in Stock

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Director John K. Clarke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $10,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,492 shares in the company, valued at $32,515.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of aTyr Pharma stock opened at $4.28 on Thursday. aTyr Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.93 and a 12 month high of $8.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.30.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.17). aTyr Pharma had a negative net margin of 155.18% and a negative return on equity of 67.48%. On average, analysts expect that aTyr Pharma, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jonestrading assumed coverage on aTyr Pharma in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price target on aTyr Pharma from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded aTyr Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Laidlaw initiated coverage on aTyr Pharma in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on aTyr Pharma from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in aTyr Pharma by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 842,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 89,908 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $1,552,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 236.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 45,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.89% of the company’s stock.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead clinical product candidate is ATYR1923, a selective modulator of NRP2 for the treatment of patients with severe inflammatory lung diseases, including interstitial lung diseases (ILDs) and severe respiratory complications caused by COVID-19.

