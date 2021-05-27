Insider Selling: Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Director Sells $10,687,497.86 in Stock

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Director Rajiv Gupta sold 337,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total transaction of $10,687,497.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,447,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,842,160.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $31.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.79. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $16.37 and a one year high of $33.99.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 41.17%. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Avantor during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVTR. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

