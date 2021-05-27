Insider Selling: Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Director Sells 12,120 Shares of Stock

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total transaction of $2,897,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,044 shares in the company, valued at $13,875,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:STZ traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $236.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 822,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,283. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.63 and a fifty-two week high of $244.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $236.09 and a 200-day moving average of $223.58.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.8% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.3% during the first quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.9% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.2% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.5% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STZ. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.50.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

