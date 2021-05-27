Insider Selling: GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) Major Shareholder Sells $1,415,838.06 in Stock

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 49,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $1,415,838.06. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Associated Capital Group, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 21st, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 24,697 shares of GAMCO Investors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total transaction of $672,746.28.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 31,455 shares of GAMCO Investors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $868,787.10.

GAMCO Investors stock opened at $29.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.82. GAMCO Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.49 and a 1-year high of $29.86. The company has a market cap of $798.02 million, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.48.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The closed-end fund reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $67.93 million for the quarter. GAMCO Investors had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 71.08%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GAMCO Investors by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 461,490 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,188,000 after buying an additional 9,593 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GAMCO Investors by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,542 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,789 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 9,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in GAMCO Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.02% of the company’s stock.

About GAMCO Investors

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

