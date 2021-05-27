Insider Selling: Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) CFO Sells $2,102,200.00 in Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total value of $2,102,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Frank M. Svoboda also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Globe Life alerts:

On Thursday, April 29th, Frank M. Svoboda sold 15,000 shares of Globe Life stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total value of $1,544,100.00.

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $103.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.47 and a 1 year high of $108.22.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be paid a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 91,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,388,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 196.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 18,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.20.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.