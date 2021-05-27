Insider Selling: Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) SVP Sells $442,300.00 in Stock

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) SVP James D. Allison sold 5,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $442,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,611 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,189.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NYSE NSP opened at $92.59 on Thursday. Insperity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.47 and a 52-week high of $95.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.51.
Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 271.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Insperity by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 3.8% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Insperity by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Insperity by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on NSP shares. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.
Insperity Company Profile
Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.
