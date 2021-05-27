Insider Selling: Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) SVP Sells $442,300.00 in Stock

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) SVP James D. Allison sold 5,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $442,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,611 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,189.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE NSP opened at $92.59 on Thursday. Insperity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.47 and a 52-week high of $95.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.51.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 271.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Insperity by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 3.8% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Insperity by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Insperity by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NSP shares. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

