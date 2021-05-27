Insider Selling: Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CFO Sells 16,923 Shares of Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 16,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $877,965.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,763,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sherri R. Luther also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 14th, Sherri R. Luther sold 902 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.37, for a total transaction of $41,825.74.

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $52.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 4.18. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $23.65 and a 52 week high of $58.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.64 and a 200-day moving average of $45.51.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $115.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.12 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LSCC. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

