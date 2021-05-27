Insider Selling: Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) Director Sells 4,056 Shares of Stock

Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) Director Carlos M. Garcia sold 4,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $74,224.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,617.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Carlos M. Garcia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Carlos M. Garcia sold 2,400 shares of Professional stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $44,088.00.

NASDAQ PFHD opened at $18.21 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.75 and a 200 day moving average of $16.61. The company has a market capitalization of $248.69 million, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.07. Professional Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $19.25.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). Professional had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Professional Holding Corp. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PFHD shares. Stephens raised shares of Professional from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.50 to $18.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Professional from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Professional from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Professional by 264.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Professional by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Professional by 50.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Professional during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Professional by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Professional Company Profile

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

