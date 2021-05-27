Insider Selling: Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Director Sells $47,310.00 in Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Director James Offerdahl sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $47,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,401.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of QTWO opened at $96.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.83. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.20 and a twelve month high of $148.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.12 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on QTWO shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of Q2 from $120.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Q2 from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Gabelli raised shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Q2 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Q2 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio grew its position in Q2 by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Q2 by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Q2 by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Q2 by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Q2 by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

