Insider Selling: QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Sells $198,150.82 in Stock

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Douglas Valenti sold 10,822 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $198,150.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 364,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,674,342.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Douglas Valenti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 21st, Douglas Valenti sold 10,730 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $195,178.70.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Douglas Valenti sold 17,100 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $305,577.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Douglas Valenti sold 11,772 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $209,777.04.

On Monday, May 3rd, Douglas Valenti sold 2,084 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $42,992.92.

On Thursday, April 1st, Douglas Valenti sold 2,308 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total transaction of $47,960.24.

On Monday, March 29th, Douglas Valenti sold 45,908 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $934,227.80.

On Friday, March 26th, Douglas Valenti sold 36,701 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $739,892.16.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Douglas Valenti sold 9,293 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $195,617.65.

On Monday, March 1st, Douglas Valenti sold 2,083 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $51,075.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:QNST opened at $18.34 on Thursday. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $25.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.84. The company has a market capitalization of $983.37 million, a P/E ratio of 45.85 and a beta of 0.91.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. QuinStreet had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $153.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.22 million. As a group, research analysts expect that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 134.5% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the first quarter worth $68,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 900.0% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in QuinStreet during the first quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in QuinStreet by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

