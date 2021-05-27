Insider Selling: Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) Insider Sells 143,808 Shares of Stock

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) insider Paula Bell sold 143,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 246 ($3.21), for a total transaction of £353,767.68 ($462,199.74).

Paula Bell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Paula Bell acquired 51 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 249 ($3.25) per share, for a total transaction of £126.99 ($165.91).

On Monday, April 26th, Paula Bell purchased 48 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 257 ($3.36) per share, with a total value of £123.36 ($161.17).

On Wednesday, March 24th, Paula Bell acquired 53 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 237 ($3.10) per share, with a total value of £125.61 ($164.11).

LON SPT traded down GBX 5.20 ($0.07) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 245.80 ($3.21). 1,664,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,393,089. Spirent Communications plc has a 52 week low of GBX 223 ($2.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 311.09 ($4.06). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 248.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 251.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a GBX 8.18 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Spirent Communications’s previous dividend of $1.67. This represents a dividend yield of 3.26%. Spirent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.57%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 267.40 ($3.49).

Spirent Communications plc provides test, assurance, and analytics solutions for devices and networks in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Networks & Security and Lifecycle Service Assurance segments. The Networks & Security segment provides high-speed Ethernet/IP performance testing for the development and validation of new equipment, networks, and applications for cloud and mobile; consulting services, test tools, methodologies, and security validation solutions; global navigation satellite system (GNSS) simulation products; and positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) solutions, as well as develops test methodologies, tools, and services for virtualized networks and cloud.

