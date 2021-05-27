Insider Selling: Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Director Sells 1,161 Shares of Stock

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total transaction of $369,476.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,255 shares in the company, valued at $6,764,191.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

WAT opened at $319.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $171.38 and a twelve month high of $324.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.57.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $608.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.81 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 1,107.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Waters by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Waters in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Waters by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 7.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,018,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

