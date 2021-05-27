Insider Selling: YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) SVP Sells $653,636.20 in Stock

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 7,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $653,636.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,581 shares in the company, valued at $3,070,640.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:YETI opened at $87.62 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.63. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.27 and a 1-year high of $91.55.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.11 million. YETI had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 71.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of YETI by 19.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in YETI by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in YETI by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of YETI by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of YETI from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on YETI from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on YETI from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of YETI from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

