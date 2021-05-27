Insights Network (INSTAR) Price Hits $0.0169 on Top Exchanges

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. Insights Network has a market cap of $3.32 million and approximately $6,540.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insights Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0169 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Insights Network has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.87 or 0.00086847 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005374 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00018504 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.59 or 0.00987867 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,914.10 or 0.09749528 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.16 or 0.00092552 BTC.

Insights Network Coin Profile

INSTAR is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 285,348,674 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Insights Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

