Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $325 million-$340 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $341.54 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICPT traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.08. The stock had a trading volume of 52,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,092. The company has a market cap of $566.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.53. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $13.88 and a 12 month high of $83.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.04.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $81.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.17 million. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.86) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -4.75 EPS for the current year.

ICPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a hold rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.33.

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju acquired 147,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.29 per share, for a total transaction of $3,129,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,121 shares in the company, valued at $492,246.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

