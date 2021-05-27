Internet Computer Reaches Market Capitalization of $17.06 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. One Internet Computer coin can now be purchased for about $137.52 or 0.00346879 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded 23.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $17.06 billion and $317.64 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00059753 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.58 or 0.00183066 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004032 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00036063 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $316.07 or 0.00797255 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.18 or 0.00958949 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 469,290,321 coins and its circulating supply is 124,048,742 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Internet Computer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

