Investec Group (LON:INVP) Hits New 12-Month High at $301.30

Investec Group (LON:INVP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 301.30 ($3.94) and last traded at GBX 301.30 ($3.94), with a volume of 768606 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 292.20 ($3.82).

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 268.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 217.51.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share. This is an increase from Investec Group’s previous dividend of $5.50. This represents a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Investec Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.11%.

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom and Europe, South Africa, Mauritius, India, Hong Kong, India, Australia, and the United States. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

