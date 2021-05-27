Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Enerplus (ERF)

Enerplus (NYSE: ERF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/26/2021 – Enerplus was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Enerplus Corporation, formerly known as Enerplus Resources, is an independent oil and gas production company with resources across Western Canada and the United States. The Company’s resource plays include shallow gas/coal bed methane, tight gas, crude oil waterfloods, Bakken/Tight oil and oil sands located in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Enerplus Corporation is based in Alberta, Canada. “

5/20/2021 – Enerplus was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Enerplus Corporation, formerly known as Enerplus Resources, is an independent oil and gas production company with resources across Western Canada and the United States. The Company’s resource plays include shallow gas/coal bed methane, tight gas, crude oil waterfloods, Bakken/Tight oil and oil sands located in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Enerplus Corporation is based in Alberta, Canada. “

5/18/2021 – Enerplus was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Enerplus Corporation, formerly known as Enerplus Resources, is an independent oil and gas production company with resources across Western Canada and the United States. The Company’s resource plays include shallow gas/coal bed methane, tight gas, crude oil waterfloods, Bakken/Tight oil and oil sands located in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Enerplus Corporation is based in Alberta, Canada. “

5/12/2021 – Enerplus was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Enerplus Corporation, formerly known as Enerplus Resources, is an independent oil and gas production company with resources across Western Canada and the United States. The Company’s resource plays include shallow gas/coal bed methane, tight gas, crude oil waterfloods, Bakken/Tight oil and oil sands located in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Enerplus Corporation is based in Alberta, Canada. “

5/11/2021 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from $8.00 to $9.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Enerplus was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Enerplus Corporation, formerly known as Enerplus Resources, is an independent oil and gas production company with resources across Western Canada and the United States. The Company’s resource plays include shallow gas/coal bed methane, tight gas, crude oil waterfloods, Bakken/Tight oil and oil sands located in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Enerplus Corporation is based in Alberta, Canada. “

5/10/2021 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $8.50 to $9.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Enerplus was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Enerplus Corporation, formerly known as Enerplus Resources, is an independent oil and gas production company with resources across Western Canada and the United States. The Company’s resource plays include shallow gas/coal bed methane, tight gas, crude oil waterfloods, Bakken/Tight oil and oil sands located in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Enerplus Corporation is based in Alberta, Canada. “

4/15/2021 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $7.50 to $8.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $10.00 to $10.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $8.00 to $8.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $5.75 to $7.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $10.00 to $10.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $9.00 to $10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Enerplus stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,405. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 3.20. Enerplus Co. has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $6.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.28.

Get Enerplus Co alerts:

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $228.06 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 109.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enerplus Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0271 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Enerplus by 44,460.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 314,154 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 313,449 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Enerplus by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 482,866 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 103,217 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enerplus by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 22,532 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Enerplus by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 963,003 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 466,146 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerplus in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.