Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Evonik Industries (EVKIF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS: EVKIF):

5/17/2021 – Evonik Industries had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

5/12/2021 – Evonik Industries had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

5/11/2021 – Evonik Industries had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

5/7/2021 – Evonik Industries had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/14/2021 – Evonik Industries had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/14/2021 – Evonik Industries had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/7/2021 – Evonik Industries had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

Shares of EVKIF stock remained flat at $$35.14 during midday trading on Thursday. 12 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.38. Evonik Industries AG has a 1-year low of $23.17 and a 1-year high of $38.05.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

