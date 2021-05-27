Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 37,757 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 800% compared to the average volume of 4,195 call options.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DLTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.82.

In related news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $403,647.66. Also, CFO Kevin S. Wampler sold 12,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total transaction of $1,382,528.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,404,940.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,496 shares of company stock worth $3,787,911. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.6% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 15.1% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.3% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DLTR traded down $8.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $100.22. 466,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386,437. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $84.41 and a fifty-two week high of $120.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.86.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

