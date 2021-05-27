Investors Buy Large Volume of Cryoport Call Options (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 5,870 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 400% compared to the average volume of 1,174 call options.

NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $53.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.32 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.68. Cryoport has a 52 week low of $22.27 and a 52 week high of $84.97.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.78 million. Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 443.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cryoport will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

CYRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Cryoport from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group began coverage on Cryoport in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Cryoport from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

In related news, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 5,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $278,975.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,082,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $231,893.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,923.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,332 shares of company stock worth $1,527,979 over the last three months. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYRX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Cryoport in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Cryoport by 655.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 755 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cryoport during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Cryoport during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 1,907.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 823 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

