Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 14,183 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 759% compared to the typical volume of 1,651 put options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $86.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.45.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

In other news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 25,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,981,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 279,647 shares in the company, valued at $22,162,024.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 15,080 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 255,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,168,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,500,878. 30.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 104.1% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 645 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

DKS stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $99.95. The stock had a trading volume of 35,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,162. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $33.91 and a 1-year high of $99.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.63.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 29.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.21) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.363 dividend. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 23.69%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.