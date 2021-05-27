Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 1,867 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,661% compared to the typical volume of 106 call options.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JLL shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total value of $520,230.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,513,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,813,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $861,733,000 after buying an additional 208,310 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 29.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,604,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,432,000 after buying an additional 828,247 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,948,000 after buying an additional 42,530 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,017,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,950,000 after buying an additional 111,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.3% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 837,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,028,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JLL traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $202.58. 1,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,185. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $189.88 and its 200 day moving average is $164.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1-year low of $87.67 and a 1-year high of $211.59.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.44. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

