Investors Purchase Large Volume of Innoviva Put Options (NASDAQ:INVA)

Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 1,343 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,483% compared to the typical daily volume of 52 put options.

In other Innoviva news, Director George Bickerstaff bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.46 per share, for a total transaction of $134,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,977.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innoviva by 174.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVA traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.80. The company had a trading volume of 468 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,371. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 98.04 and a quick ratio of 98.04. Innoviva has a one year low of $9.21 and a one year high of $15.62.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.85. The company had revenue of $85.52 million during the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 73.65% and a return on equity of 47.39%. Research analysts expect that Innoviva will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

