IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IQE is the world leading supplier of semiconductor wafer products for wireless and optoelectronic components, photovoltaics and silicon based epitaxy. To fully leverage the most from your intellectual property, they can supply you with process optimized, cost effective, world-class wafers from any of their worldwide manufacturing sites. “

IQEPF has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IQE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IQE in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of IQE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.75.

OTCMKTS:IQEPF opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. IQE has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.84.

IQE Company Profile

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in electronic devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

