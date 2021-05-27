iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Shares Bought by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 316,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,275 shares during the period. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.5% of NewSquare Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. NewSquare Capital LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $18,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 308,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,275,000 after acquiring an additional 53,846 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 783,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,395,000 after acquiring an additional 15,151 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 22,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,413,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 24,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IGIB traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.89. 24,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,744,172. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.57. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $58.71 and a 1 year high of $61.83.

